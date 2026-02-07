iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stake Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

