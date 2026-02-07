Altiora Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 301.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,944 shares during the period. Simplify High Yield ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify High Yield ETF worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 303,406 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simplify High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CDX opened at $21.94 on Friday. Simplify High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts. CDX was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

