iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Stock Holdings Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.0488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.