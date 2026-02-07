Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT is Wealthquest Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,833,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,828 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly makes up about 7.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $90,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZALT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7.8% in the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS ZALT opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

