Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys 9,610 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.66, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Phillip Securities dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

