Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 67,034 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 7.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

DFAS opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

