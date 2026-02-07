Spinnaker Trust Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $25.49 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

