Amcor plc (AMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 5th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a 369.7% increase from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

Amcor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment offers flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment provides rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

