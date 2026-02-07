Jula Inrig Sells 1,779 Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $57,301.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,790.26. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jula Inrig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jula Inrig sold 6,956 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $223,426.72.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Jula Inrig sold 445 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $16,798.75.

On Monday, January 5th, Jula Inrig sold 2,031 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $81,605.58.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Jula Inrig sold 15,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.71 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 238,070 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,095,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

