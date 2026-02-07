Zhui Pei Yeo Buys 312,500 Shares of EQ Resources (ASX:EQR) Stock

EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR – Get Free Report) insider Zhui Pei Yeo bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,312.50.
EQ Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.
About EQ Resources
