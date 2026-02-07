Zhui Pei Yeo Buys 312,500 Shares of EQ Resources (ASX:EQR) Stock

EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR – Get Free Report) insider Zhui Pei Yeo bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,312.50.

EQ Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

About EQ Resources

EQ Resources Limited explores for and produces tungsten and gold mineral resources in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. Its flagship property includes the Mt Carbine project comprising ML 4867 covering an area of approximately 358.5 hectares, as well as ML 4919 covering an area of 7.891 hectares located in Far North Queensland. The company was formerly known as Speciality Metals International Limited and changed its name to EQ Resources Limited in December 2020. EQ Resources Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Mount Carbine, Australia.

