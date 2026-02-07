Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 10,977 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $330,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

