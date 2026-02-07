Derek Maetzold Sells 817 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $31,037.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,687.02. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.1%

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $955.97 million, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 548.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 115,907 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

