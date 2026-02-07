Ronald Glass Sells 19,285 Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CAO Ronald Glass sold 19,285 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,420.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 342,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,834.65. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $705.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high?stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Article Title

Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high?stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near?term analyst upside. Analyst Coverage

Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near?term analyst upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More.

Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO and other senior execs: CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold ~79,124 shares (filing: Read More.); SVP Josh Marion and CAO Ronald W. Glass also sold meaningful stakes across Feb. 3–4 (filings: Read More., Read More.). These coordinated sales by several insiders are a negative governance/sentiment signal.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,102 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,464,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.