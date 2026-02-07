Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,227 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.