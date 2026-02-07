Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.41.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,850. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,488 shares of company stock worth $8,474,466. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 93.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Phillips 66 reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.15 consensus, with improving refining margins and stronger midstream volumes that bolster cash flow and support the company’s growth narrative. PSX Q4 2025 Earnings Highlights

Q4 earnings beat — Phillips 66 reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.15 consensus, with improving refining margins and stronger midstream volumes that bolster cash flow and support the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasizes midstream-led growth — management told investors the firm is leaning into fee-based midstream businesses to reduce cyclicality and grow stable cash flow, a strategic positive for valuation and dividend coverage. Earnings Call: Midstream-Led Growth

Management emphasizes midstream-led growth — management told investors the firm is leaning into fee-based midstream businesses to reduce cyclicality and grow stable cash flow, a strategic positive for valuation and dividend coverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher price target from Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo raised its PT to $163 with an overweight rating, signaling incremental upside and helping investor sentiment. Wells Fargo Raises PSX Price Target

Analyst upgrade / higher price target from Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo raised its PT to $163 with an overweight rating, signaling incremental upside and helping investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $147 but kept an equal-weight rating — the uplift is constructive, though the target remains below current market levels, producing a mixed signal. Morgan Stanley Price Target Update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $147 but kept an equal-weight rating — the uplift is constructive, though the target remains below current market levels, producing a mixed signal. Negative Sentiment: Los Angeles refinery shutdown and layoffs — Phillips 66 is winding down operations at its last California refinery and will cut a large portion of local jobs; this could lower future refining throughput, trigger one?time costs and attract regulatory/PR scrutiny. Refinery Shutdown / Layoffs

Los Angeles refinery shutdown and layoffs — Phillips 66 is winding down operations at its last California refinery and will cut a large portion of local jobs; this could lower future refining throughput, trigger one?time costs and attract regulatory/PR scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold ~4,394 shares at about $150; not large for the company but can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4: Insider Sale

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

