Renaissance Group LLC Has $36.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in AbbVie by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.5% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the third quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $223.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.41. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $270 and kept an "overweight" call, signaling institutional analyst conviction that AbbVie has double?digit upside from current levels.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

