John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total transaction of $8,585,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,024,739.12. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 137,976 shares of company stock valued at $45,330,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $429.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $459.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.55 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

