Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

NYSE:BSX opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $74.86 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.8% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

