Comparing Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) and Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG)

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Intellicheck Mobilisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -187.17% -62.63% -52.38% Intellicheck Mobilisa 0.95% 1.16% 0.89%

Volatility & Risk

Oblong has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck Mobilisa has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Oblong and Intellicheck Mobilisa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intellicheck Mobilisa 0 2 0 1 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Intellicheck Mobilisa”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $2.38 million 1.29 -$4.04 million ($1.71) -0.56 Intellicheck Mobilisa $20.00 million 4.99 -$920,000.00 $0.01 494.00

Intellicheck Mobilisa has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck Mobilisa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats Oblong on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer’s office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

