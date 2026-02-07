Savant Capital LLC Purchases 9,219 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

