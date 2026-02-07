New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 14,800.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Down 7.2%

PCTY stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.88. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $146.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $160.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 16th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price objective on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing?12?month operating cash flow and free?cash?flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing?12?month operating cash flow and free?cash?flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer?term revenue. MSN deep dive

Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer?term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. MarketBeat earnings packet Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near?term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near?term top?line momentum. MarketBeat guidance summary

Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near?term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near?term top?line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts — multiple firms (Citigroup, Truist, Citizens JMP, Mizuho, BTIG, BMO) reduced targets today (ratings largely remain buy/outperform), trimming upside and adding near?term selling pressure despite retained positive views. Benzinga coverage

Insider Activity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

