Comparing Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) & Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 9 5 0 2.36 Bragg Gaming Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boyd Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $4.09 billion 1.59 $577.95 million $22.88 3.65 Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million 0.43 -$5.57 million ($0.34) -5.59

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 45.05% 33.49% 9.28% Bragg Gaming Group -7.08% -11.05% -7.32%

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Bragg Gaming Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

