BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 82,606 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 146,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 3.8%

Vipshop stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.60 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

