Elyxium Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Elyxium Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.4974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 392.0%.



