Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $6.48 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 155,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,933,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 644,647 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,883,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 623.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 598,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 515,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 739,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 368,034 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

