Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%

QQQ stock opened at $609.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $619.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

More Invesco QQQ News

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.