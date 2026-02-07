Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 59,347 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,347 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.