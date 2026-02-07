Citigroup Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $202.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0%

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $127.24 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total value of $245,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,148. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,943,734. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $78,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.