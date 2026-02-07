Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $561.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 119.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook: Allegiant reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results and management forecasted robust 2026 growth, which is the primary driver of the rally. These results and the growth outlook signal improving demand and profitability. Investing.com: Allegiant Travel beats Q4 estimates, forecasts strong 2026 growth

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook: Allegiant reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results and management forecasted robust 2026 growth, which is the primary driver of the rally. These results and the growth outlook signal improving demand and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Material earnings surprise on EPS: Street coverage (Zacks) shows Allegiant topped Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, with reported EPS well above consensus — reinforcing the perception of operational strength. Zacks: ALGT tops Q4 estimates

Material earnings surprise on EPS: Street coverage (Zacks) shows Allegiant topped Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, with reported EPS well above consensus — reinforcing the perception of operational strength. Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst / value narrative: A Zacks feature highlighted ALGT as a strong value candidate under their style scores, likely drawing attention from value-oriented investors. Zacks: Here’s Why ALGT is a Strong Value Stock

Positive analyst / value narrative: A Zacks feature highlighted ALGT as a strong value candidate under their style scores, likely drawing attention from value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target changes but cautious ratings: Citigroup raised its price target slightly (to $114) but kept a “neutral” rating, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $100 while maintaining an “equal weight” view — these are not bullish upgrades in conviction and reflect mixed analyst sentiment. Benzinga: analyst target notes

Analyst target changes but cautious ratings: Citigroup raised its price target slightly (to $114) but kept a “neutral” rating, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $100 while maintaining an “equal weight” view — these are not bullish upgrades in conviction and reflect mixed analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and risk commentary: Transcripts and write-ups summarize that management signaled strength (demand trends, unit revenue improvements) but also flagged operational and cost risks — supportive but cautionary context for the beat. TipRanks: Earnings call signals strength amid risks

Earnings call highlights and risk commentary: Transcripts and write-ups summarize that management signaled strength (demand trends, unit revenue improvements) but also flagged operational and cost risks — supportive but cautionary context for the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple public transcripts available: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcripts and the investor presentation are live for deeper read-throughs if you want management detail and KPI context. Seeking Alpha: Q4 presentation and transcripts

Multiple public transcripts available: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcripts and the investor presentation are live for deeper read-throughs if you want management detail and KPI context. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entry appears unreliable: A recent short-interest entry in the feed shows nonsensical values (zero shares / NaN). There’s no clear evidence here of a material short squeeze — treat the short-interest data as unreliable until a clean report is posted. (No link — data appears corrupted.)

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low?cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price?sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point?to?point network that avoids the traditional hub?and?spoke model, providing non?stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

