Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,304 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 81.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $331.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $263.14 and a 52-week high of $335.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.09.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Chubb profit grows to $3.2bn in Q4 2025

Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Wolfe Research raises target

Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Chubb stock hits record high

Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Mizuho target raise

Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Arctic Wolf partnership

Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Negative Sentiment: Upside may be capped: despite strong results, several analysts retained conservative ratings/targets near or below the current share price — that mixed guidance could limit further near-term appreciation absent continued margin or reserve improvements. Jefferies hold/target note

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.