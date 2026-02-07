Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $127,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

