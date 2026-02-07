Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,803 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 21.0%

NULV opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer. NULV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

