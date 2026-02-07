Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

