AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE opened at $551.99 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $558.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day moving average is $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $350.00 price target on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,400. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total transaction of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

