Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,947 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 877.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after buying an additional 3,404,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after buying an additional 1,995,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,915,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,711,000 after buying an additional 1,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,249.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 865,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 801,407 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

