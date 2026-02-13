Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF $FELV Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,360 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELV stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.