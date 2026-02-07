Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,503 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. Core Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $2,037,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Core Natural Resources Trading Up 6.0%

Core Natural Resources stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.01. Core Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

