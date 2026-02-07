Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $223.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

