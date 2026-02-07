Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $348.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.22.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

