Ali Kashani Sells 8,101 Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 8,101 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $83,683.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,357,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,684,762.09. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Ali Kashani sold 9,088 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $129,958.40.

On Thursday, December 11th, Ali Kashani sold 16,730 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $198,585.10.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

SERV opened at $10.68 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: City-level expansion potential — North Vancouver is set to consider permitting food-delivery robots, which could open an incremental deployment market and support revenue growth if adopted by more municipalities and partners. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots

City-level expansion potential — North Vancouver is set to consider permitting food-delivery robots, which could open an incremental deployment market and support revenue growth if adopted by more municipalities and partners. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive — Multiple firms maintain Buy/Strong Buy ratings and MarketBeat shows a consensus price target (about $18.80), which supports upside potential relative to the current share price. MarketBeat: SERV stock page

Analyst sentiment remains constructive — Multiple firms maintain Buy/Strong Buy ratings and MarketBeat shows a consensus price target (about $18.80), which supports upside potential relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders still retain substantial stakes — Executives including the CEO, COO and CFO have completed sales but continue to hold large multi?hundred?thousand to multi?million share positions, suggesting these trades may be partial liquidity rather than full loss of conviction. SEC filing example (CEO sale)

Insiders still retain substantial stakes — Executives including the CEO, COO and CFO have completed sales but continue to hold large multi?hundred?thousand to multi?million share positions, suggesting these trades may be partial liquidity rather than full loss of conviction. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — Several senior executives (CEO, CFO, COO, GC and others) sold shares on Feb 3–4, totaling roughly ~28,000 shares and about $290k at ~ $10.33. Concentrated sales by leadership can create downward pressure and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. SEC filing example (CEO sale)

Clustered insider selling — Several senior executives (CEO, CFO, COO, GC and others) sold shares on Feb 3–4, totaling roughly ~28,000 shares and about $290k at ~ $10.33. Concentrated sales by leadership can create downward pressure and prompt investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: Viral PR incident raises reputational risk — A widely shared video of a Serve delivery robot allegedly sidestepping a homeless person in Miami drew ~3M views and criticism; negative publicity can accelerate calls for restrictions and hurt partner relations. “Robot sidesteps homeless man” article

Viral PR incident raises reputational risk — A widely shared video of a Serve delivery robot allegedly sidestepping a homeless person in Miami drew ~3M views and criticism; negative publicity can accelerate calls for restrictions and hurt partner relations. Negative Sentiment: Local backlash story underscores deployment headwinds — Coverage on neighborhood pushback (Fast Company) highlights potential regulatory and permitting obstacles that could slow rollouts and increase compliance costs. Fast Company: neighborhood pushback on delivery robots

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Read More

