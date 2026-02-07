Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,006 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

