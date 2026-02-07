MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

VOE stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $191.31. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

