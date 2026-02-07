Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Price

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:EFX opened at $195.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Equifax has a 1-year low of $166.02 and a 1-year high of $281.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,521,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,920,535,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $76,754,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 956.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More.

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Equifax reported a Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, and set FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.30–8.70) and Q1 guidance that signal continued top-line growth — a primary reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More.

AI expansion and government segment momentum: Management highlighted AI-powered product expansion and a rebound in the government business, which supports longer-term revenue upside and premium valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More.

VantageScore traction and partnerships: Execs noted VantageScore adoption gains and a new partnership (Gen + Equifax) to broaden consumer financial solutions — both support recurring data/licensing growth. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More.

Analysts still bullish despite cuts: Several firms cut price targets after the quarter but maintained Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings (JPM, RBC, Wells, Needham, Morgan Stanley), leaving meaningful upside in consensus PTs even after downgrades. These mixed signals can mute momentum but keep analyst support. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/media scrutiny: A New York Times piece highlights senators accusing Equifax of “price?gouging” on Medicaid services — elevated regulatory and political risk that could pressure valuation or lead to contract/price scrutiny in public-sector work. Read More.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.