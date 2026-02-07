Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enersys were worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Enersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 130.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Enersys by 235.6% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enersys alerts:

Key Enersys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enersys this week:

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $172.37 on Friday. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $194.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.85.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Zacks Research cut shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Enersys

Insider Activity at Enersys

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,084.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,570.98. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Enersys

(Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.