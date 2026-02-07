J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 535,979 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXLC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,516,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 152,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,520.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 557,996 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 579,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 63.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 415,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.