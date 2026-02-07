AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 10,412 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 218.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the period. Columbia Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $52.23 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,840. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.