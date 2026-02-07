Truist Financial Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $34.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.58. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $9,496,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 306,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Varonis from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $30, giving the stock an analyst-backed boost. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded Varonis from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $30, giving the stock an analyst-backed boost. Positive Sentiment: An industry-themed note says Varonis aligns with Nasdaq?100 cybersecurity themes, which can attract thematic/ETF flows and investor interest in security software names. Varonis aligns with Nasdaq?100 cybersecurity themes

An industry-themed note says Varonis aligns with Nasdaq?100 cybersecurity themes, which can attract thematic/ETF flows and investor interest in security software names. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity shows unusually large options volume for VRNS, which often signals short?term speculation or hedging that can increase intraday volatility but not necessarily change fundamentals. Unusually large options volume

Market activity shows unusually large options volume for VRNS, which often signals short?term speculation or hedging that can increase intraday volatility but not necessarily change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets report new analyst targets around the mid?$30s (e.g., $34.20 reported), showing mixed analyst views after recent results. These disparate targets can produce short-term trading moves as investors digest the consensus. Analyst price target reporting

Some outlets report new analyst targets around the mid?$30s (e.g., $34.20 reported), showing mixed analyst views after recent results. These disparate targets can produce short-term trading moves as investors digest the consensus. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for a securities class action against Varonis (alleging misleading statements about its SaaS transition). Widespread plaintiff?firm notices and a filed class action increase legal risk, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for a securities class action against Varonis (alleging misleading statements about its SaaS transition). Widespread plaintiff?firm notices and a filed class action increase legal risk, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Several sell?side firms cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, JPMorgan, Truist, Wedbush, Citi and others lowered targets in recent notes), signaling reduced near?term optimism about growth/transition dynamics and likely applying downward pressure on the stock. Analyst price target cuts roundup

Several sell?side firms cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, JPMorgan, Truist, Wedbush, Citi and others lowered targets in recent notes), signaling reduced near?term optimism about growth/transition dynamics and likely applying downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the post?earnings selloff highlights that, while Varonis beat the quarter, aspects of the report (and guidance/discussion around the SaaS transition) worried investors and contributed to a sharp drawdown. That earnings reaction remains a key driver of current sentiment. Post?earnings selloff analysis

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

