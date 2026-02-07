Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $59.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $91.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PayPal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,066.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $97,794,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

