JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $65.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,626,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $800,645,000 after buying an additional 354,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $337,292,000 after acquiring an additional 168,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,295,000 after acquiring an additional 436,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

