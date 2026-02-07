Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$76.75.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$78.38 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$28.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.14. The stock has a market cap of C$18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.15.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Martin John White sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.52, for a total transaction of C$568,433.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$401,720. This trade represents a 58.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Yousriya Loza sold 60,900 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.21, for a total transaction of C$4,458,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,310,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,585,049,053.34. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 704,074 shares of company stock worth $49,986,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

